Thu May 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

PBM releases funds for bringing back Pakistanis stranded in Malaysia

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has released Rs40 million in order to bring back the stranded Pakistanis in Malaysia.

Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi highlighted the media along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari and Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan in PBM Head Office, Islamabad.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister told the media that the initiative has been taken in compliance of Prime Minister’s order issued last day. “This is first ever government in the history of the country which is very concerned to address the snags of overseas Pakistanis.” he said.

Appreciating PBM for prompt action, Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar termed this step a source of happiness for the detainees Pakistanis and their families.

While expressing his pleasure on the act of kindness, MD PBM Aon Abbas Buppi said that the individuals would be able to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their families due to timely action of Prime Minister Imran khan and this initiative reflects the ‘Ehsas’ of present Government for the vulnerable Pakistani citizens. On the occasion,

