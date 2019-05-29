AKF hosts ‘Iftar’ for orphans

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Islamabad organised an ‘Iftar’ dinner for orphan children in connection with the World Orphan Day.

The event besides a large number of orphan children was participated by members of the civil society, journalists and volunteer students of Riphah University.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary Al-Khidmat Islamabad, Hamid Attah Malik said the issue of orphan children is getting serious in the world. He said the number of such children in Pakistan has increased to 4.2 million need special attention. The medical students of Riphah University on the occasion, painted faces of children and decorated their hands with Mehndi.