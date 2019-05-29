Traders criticise CDA for nepotism in anti-encroachment drives

Islamabad: The business community has jointly and unanimously criticized Capital Development Authority (CDA) for what it claimed selective anti-encroachment operations and asked the concerned officials of the department to remain impartial.

The favouritism in the civic body has raised questions about the on-going operation which is also hurting investment climate, the business leaders alleged.

In a joint statement issued here today, acting chairman of ICCI United Group Shahid Zaman Shinwari, former president ICST Malik Nadeem, President of Jamiat-al-Quresh Khursheed Qureshi, Sarfaraz Mughal and others said that CDA should conduct an impartial operation in line with its tall claims.

They said that encroachments are not possible unless CDA staff allows it for petty gains while the whole city has been put on the mercy of encroachment mafia before Eid.

CDA has allowed people to encroach upon footpaths, verandas and even car parking in different markets which should be noticed as it has added to the problems of masses, they said.

The business leaders said that a number of incumbent and former CDA officials, top bureaucrats from different departments, politicians and influential businessmen have grabbed government’s land worth billions of rupees in Islamabad while CDA feels it convenient to ignore it.