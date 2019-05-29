close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Seven arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

LAHORE: Lower Mall investigation police arrested seven persons who had allegedly killed two people when they were on their way back from Session Court. The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Ali, Shahbaz, Ghulam Murtaza, Irfan Malik, Malik Babar, Babar Hussain and Razia Sultana. They had allegedly killed two persons, Zikria Mahmood and his driver Qaisar Khalil, when they were on their way back from Session Court. Meanwhile, Baghbanpura police arrested three youths on charges of firing in the air. The arrested criminals were identified as Abdul Rehman, Ali Haider and Bilal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore