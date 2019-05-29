Seven arrested

LAHORE: Lower Mall investigation police arrested seven persons who had allegedly killed two people when they were on their way back from Session Court. The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Ali, Shahbaz, Ghulam Murtaza, Irfan Malik, Malik Babar, Babar Hussain and Razia Sultana. They had allegedly killed two persons, Zikria Mahmood and his driver Qaisar Khalil, when they were on their way back from Session Court. Meanwhile, Baghbanpura police arrested three youths on charges of firing in the air. The arrested criminals were identified as Abdul Rehman, Ali Haider and Bilal.