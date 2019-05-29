Honoured

LAHORE: Dr Saeed Shafqat, professor and founding director of Centre for Public Policy and Governance at Forman Christian College (FCC), a Chartered University, was honoured with the Chevalier des Palmed Académiques by the French Embassy in Pakistan. Ambassador of France to Pakistan Mr Marc Barety conferred the award on Dr Saeed Shafqat during a ceremony held at FCC.