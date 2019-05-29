close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Honoured

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

LAHORE: Dr Saeed Shafqat, professor and founding director of Centre for Public Policy and Governance at Forman Christian College (FCC), a Chartered University, was honoured with the Chevalier des Palmed Académiques by the French Embassy in Pakistan. Ambassador of France to Pakistan Mr Marc Barety conferred the award on Dr Saeed Shafqat during a ceremony held at FCC.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore