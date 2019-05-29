tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dr Saeed Shafqat, professor and founding director of Centre for Public Policy and Governance at Forman Christian College (FCC), a Chartered University, was honoured with the Chevalier des Palmed Académiques by the French Embassy in Pakistan. Ambassador of France to Pakistan Mr Marc Barety conferred the award on Dr Saeed Shafqat during a ceremony held at FCC.
