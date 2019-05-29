NAB arrests six dealers in fake housing scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Wednesday arrested six property dealers on charges of cheating public at large and criminal breach of trust which caused financial loss to the tune of Rs 150 million to innocent people in the wake of investment in a fake housing project.

The arrested accused are: Sultan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Chaudhry Waseem, Mian Faisal, Musawir Hussain and Momin Azhar. Earlier, the NAB, Lahore, officials had initiated proceedings after receiving complaints of cheating and defrauding public by owners of Bin Alam Developers and arrested accused Kazim Alam, Nazim Alam, Muhammad Asif Alam and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inquiry proceedings further revealed that the arrested accused lured the public in the garb of investment in their different fake housing development projects which actually did not exist on ground.

The said company against these fake projects of Bin Alam City in Lahore was collecting huge funds in the name of the projects even without acquiring formal approval from Lahore Development Authority (LDA). In this regard, more than 890 affectees with claims of around Rs 930 million have so far approached NAB over financial loss caused to them by the owners and dealers of Bin Alam projects. Moreover, during the inquiry it was also revealed that the owners had authorised 12 dealers for booking of plots and sale of registration forms of the fake housing societies/projects. After collecting evidences, NAB arrested six property dealers working with the business names of SSM Estate, SAM Marketing, PZ Estate, OLK Marketing, AP Estate and BA Estate.

The arrested dealers allegedly got illegal benefit through selling registrationforms/membership forms and plot files of the bogus projects of M/s Bin Alam Developers.