Yasmin directs authorities to take steps for care of dementia patients

Lahore: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the authorities to constitute a special committee for providing proper care to the patients of dementia. She issued these directions to the officers concerned while chairing a meeting at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Wednesday.

Dr Hussain Jafferi, Dr Ali Hashim, Dr Ayesha Rashid, Dr Faheem Saeed, Dr Syed ShahzadHussain, Dr Altaf, Dr Sumera Qambar, Rehan Mujeeb, Mian Zahid and Prof. Javed Chaudhry were present in the meeting.

The health minister said that dementia patients would be properly registered in all the public sector hospitals of the Punjab. A state-of-the-art centre will also be established in Punjab Institute of Mental Health to look after them. Vacant posts of neurologists and psychologists in the public sector hospitals of the province will soon be filled. Memory clinics will also be established in Punjab for provision of better health facilities to the dementia patients. Special committees will be duty-bound to present the report regarding registration of dementia patients and provision of health facilities to them on a monthly basis.