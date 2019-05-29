Rescue 1122 to be on high alert on Eid

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 ambulance, rescue and fire services will remain on high alert during Eid holidays in all districts of Punjab to provide emergency services in case of any emergency situation.

The Punjab Rescue 1122 DG reviewed emergency arrangements in a meeting held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the heads of all wings of Rescue 1122.

The head of the Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG that emergency plans for Eidul Fitr had been finalised in all districts of Punjab in consultation with respective deputy commissioners (DCs). Around 11,130 rescuers would be deployed at strategic sites during Eid holidays to ensure prompt response to any emergencies, disasters and any others untoward incident. As many as 11,130 rescuers would perform Eid duties in three shifts at 650 key points established across Punjab, including 250 points of emergency vehicles and 400 of motorbike ambulances. Special Mobile Rescue posts would provide optimum emergency cover at Major Eid Prayer venues.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Rescue 1122 Headquarters would remain operational round the clock to ensure effective implementation of the district emergency plans.

arrested: Sattukatla police arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted by the police for the last 22 years. The arrested criminal identified as Khadam Hussain alias Khadimi was involved in many heinous crimes. He had killed six persons in 1994 and seven members of a family in 2002.