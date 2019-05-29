Beverage factory sealed, 3,000-litre drinks seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed an illegal beverage factory producing carbonated drinks of popular brands in Shalimar Society here Wednesday.

The authority also registered a case against the owner of the factory in the nearest police station after recovering a huge quantity of spurious drinks. The operation was led by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. He said the PFA foiled an attempt to supply thousands of litres of spurious beverages in the market.

The PFA DG said the authority sealed the factory and confiscated 3,000 litres of prepared drinks of different brands as well as the raw material of 8,000 litres of soft drinks. He said that fake drinks of different brands were being prepared with artificial flavours, chemicals and tap water. He said that fake soft drinks were being made to supply on the occasion of Eid.

Muhammad Usman said the PFA confiscated eight gas cylinders, mixing machine, filling machine, fake labels, empty bottles, lids (bottle caps) and all goods of the counterfeit factory. The director general said PFA’s crackdown on adulterators would continue. The authority is taking indiscriminate action against adulterators and vigorously checking of the food on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the British company, DIFD, met Director General, Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Usman at his office. During the meeting, they reviewed the present condition of the fortification of oil and ghee and planned for future action plan.

Muhammad Usman said that the Punjab Food Authority has given clear directions towards food fortification in its Pure Food Regulations. They also discussed procedures and problems may be faced. He said that all oil and ghee brands are screened regularly bi-annually.

The DG said that fortification for flour is best source for recovering the deficiency of food nutrition as well as oil and ghee. PFA will commence cooking oil and ghee sampling campaign from next month across Punjab for checking the quality of the products, he said and directed teams to collect samples for testing from the open market on June 17 in the presence of the company’s representatives by following the blind-sampling method. In this connection, Punjab Food Authority has released a notification to companies for contacting PFA no later than June3. He said PFA teams would collect samples according to the SOPs if any company doesn’t contact. He said PFA would send samples to two laboratories for lab test which to be certified from ISOs and Pakistan Certified Councils. On the completion of the sampling campaign, results would be published for public interest and awareness. In the light of the laboratory report, indiscriminate action would be taken against filtration plants, he said.

The DG said that oil and ghee checking is done twice in a year as per schedule. Analysis of oil and ghee is the part of Punjab Food Authority annual sampling schedule 2019. All eatables which are being sold in the market are checked as per the annual sampling schedule.