Thu May 30, 2019
Hit to death

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

LAHORE: A 45-year-old woman was killed by a speeding trailer in the Badami Bagh area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Tasneem Bibi. The victim's son Azeem, who also sustained injuries in the same incident, has been admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical. Later, the heirs of the woman staged a protest demonstration.

