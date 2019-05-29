Hit to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 45-year-old woman was killed by a speeding trailer in the Badami Bagh area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Tasneem Bibi. The victim's son Azeem, who also sustained injuries in the same incident, has been admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical. Later, the heirs of the woman staged a protest demonstration.
LAHORE: A 45-year-old woman was killed by a speeding trailer in the Badami Bagh area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Tasneem Bibi. The victim's son Azeem, who also sustained injuries in the same incident, has been admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical. Later, the heirs of the woman staged a protest demonstration.