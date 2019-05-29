Fayyaz among 37 spokespersons for Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Punjab government issued appointment notifications of 37 spokespersons on Wednesday. Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari said the Punjab government took the step on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

According to the notification, the new appointees include Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Faisal Hayat, Ahmad Chattha, Shaukat Basra, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Salman Shah, Hashim Dogar, Usman Saeed Basra, Dr Zarqa and Ayesha Chaudhry. The government has even made a WhatsApp group named Punjab Spokesperson PTI for coordination and sharing of information. These spokesmen have been entrusted with the image building of the government.