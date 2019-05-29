Young, educated boys part of criminal gangs in KP: experts

PESHAWAR: A number of young and educated locals were part of various gangs busted by the police in the last few years for involvement in criminal activities and terrorism, it has been learnt.

A source said that a large number of those held by the police in recent months for involvement in street crimes were young boys in their 20s, mostly from poor families. The source said that a gang of robbers and snatchers busted by the Peshawar Police recently was so ruthless that its members fired at anyone offering resistance. The three members of the gang were hardly 20, the source added. They were arrested when they opened fire on policeman after shooting and injuring a doctor.

A large number of members of around 45 gangs that we have busted in the last almost three months are young boys, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar, Zahoor Babar Afridi told The News. He added that joblessness, poverty and addiction to various drugs made them commit crimes.

The street crimes had recorded an increase in recent months as a large number of gangs of young men were operating in different parts of Peshawar. Many gangs were busted and several of its members rounded up.

Most of those held were young men aged 18 to 30 years. They used to commit a crime riding an unregistered motorbike and run away, said a junior police officer. Those held are mostly released from jail after a few months due to lack of evidence, poor investigation or other reasons. Once released, they become a cause of trouble for the public and police.

A source said that apart from street criminals, the majority of militants held by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the KP Police during the past years were young men. According to data of the CTD from September 2014 till end of 2017, many of those held were between the ages of 20 and 30.

Around 378 of the held militants were from the age group of 20 to 25 while another 330 were from aged 26 to 30, the source said. It added that 140 of them were even less than 20, mostly teenagers.

Apart from young boys, many of those held by the police and CTD in the last few years for involvement in acts of terrorism and crime included graduates and even postgraduates, a source said.

The source said that a young man held in connection with terrorism a few weeks back told the court that he had done engineering. Around 1,650 militants were held from September 2014 to December 2017. Among them 36 were graduates while 36 had obtained postgraduate degrees, the source added.

The militants were held for various offenses including terrorist attacks, target killings, extortion, kidnappings, etc during the last over three years. Apart from the graduates or postgraduates, there were around 100 others who had passed their intermediate examination. Around 274 had done their matriculation, said the source.