Woman hurt in Indian Army’s unprovoked fire in Rawalakot Sector

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Rawalakot Sector along the Line of Control (LOC), targeting civil population, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.
Safina BiBi, a resident of village Mandhar got injured and was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment.
