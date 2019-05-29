Fake paintings of renowned painters being sold in capital

ISLAMABAD: The sale of fake paintings of renowned calligraphers and painters with their fake signatures is going on in Islamabad.

It was told that the fake paintings and pieces of calligraphy were being sold only at the price of Rs4,000 to Rs6,000 while the real price of these masterpieces were in the range of Rs50,000 to Rs80,000.

The fake paintings and calligraphy pieces of Syed Sadequin, Abdul Rehman Chugtai Shakoor, Ahmed Pervez, Ustad Haji Muhammad Sharif, Anna Molka Ahmed, Zubaida Agha and Ismail Gulgee are included which are being sold in Islamabad. Painter Imran Hunazai said that though the renowned art galleries were avoiding to attribute the fake artworks with renowned painters yet the fake artworks of renowned painters and calligraphists were being sold in the shops.

Lecturer of National Collage of Arts Hassan Ali said the sale of fake artworks of renowned painters and calligraphists is immoral but unfortunately no legal action was taken to stop this practice.

He said there is always laboratory test conducted in the developed world to examine the authenticity of the artwork of a renowned painter but there is no technology in Pakistan for this purpose due to which painters and calligraphists were affected financially. He said the incident of the sale of fake artworks was more in Karachi than in Islamabad.

It may be mentioned that an MNA at his residence at parliament lodges last week purchased a fake paintings, which were attributed to renowned painters and paid Rs6,000 for each painting whose real price was in the range of Rs75,000.