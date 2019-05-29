PBC calls General Council meeting on June 12

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has called its General Council meeting on June 12. PBC Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah said the issue of membership of Law Minister Farogh Naseem will be discussed during the meeting, Geo News reported.

The meeting will also discuss the issue of appointment of the Bar Council member in the Judicial Commission. The issue of references against the judges of superior judiciary will also come under discussion during the PBC General Council meeting.