PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course concludes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A four-day Level-2 Coach Education Course concluded at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday with 16 cricketers, including 14 former Test cricketers, taking part.
Test batsman Ahmed Shehzad said: “One of the most important aspects of this course was it helped you to understand the relationship between a coach and the players, and it has been a great learning experience for me.”
Former Test spinner Saeed Ajmal, on his experience at the Level-2 coaching, said: “Although I had completed a Level-2 course in England, this has been a different experience for me. This programme will help me coach players at my academy in a better way, and I will try my best to transfer this knowledge to them.”
Test spinner Abdur Rehman said: “It was a great experience; sometimes even cricketers miss out on smaller details, which can be helpful especially when coaching young boys.”
KARACHI: A four-day Level-2 Coach Education Course concluded at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday with 16 cricketers, including 14 former Test cricketers, taking part.
Test batsman Ahmed Shehzad said: “One of the most important aspects of this course was it helped you to understand the relationship between a coach and the players, and it has been a great learning experience for me.”
Former Test spinner Saeed Ajmal, on his experience at the Level-2 coaching, said: “Although I had completed a Level-2 course in England, this has been a different experience for me. This programme will help me coach players at my academy in a better way, and I will try my best to transfer this knowledge to them.”
Test spinner Abdur Rehman said: “It was a great experience; sometimes even cricketers miss out on smaller details, which can be helpful especially when coaching young boys.”