PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course concludes

KARACHI: A four-day Level-2 Coach Education Course concluded at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday with 16 cricketers, including 14 former Test cricketers, taking part.

Test batsman Ahmed Shehzad said: “One of the most important aspects of this course was it helped you to understand the relationship between a coach and the players, and it has been a great learning experience for me.”

Former Test spinner Saeed Ajmal, on his experience at the Level-2 coaching, said: “Although I had completed a Level-2 course in England, this has been a different experience for me. This programme will help me coach players at my academy in a better way, and I will try my best to transfer this knowledge to them.”

Test spinner Abdur Rehman said: “It was a great experience; sometimes even cricketers miss out on smaller details, which can be helpful especially when coaching young boys.”