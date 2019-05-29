PCB announces new junior selection committee

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a new five-person men’s junior selection committee, which will be headed by former international player Saleem Jaffar.

The panel also includes Arshad Khan, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Taufeeq Umer, while Sanaullah Baloch, who played 27 first-class matches for Quetta between 2001 and 2008, has been retained from the previous panel.

The panel will assume charge from July 1 and will be responsible for selecting the youth sides, including Pakistan U13, U16 and U19 teams. Their first assignment will potentially be the selection of the Pakistan U19 for the ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka in September. The new selection panel has replaced the committee that was headed by Basit Ali which finished its term in May.