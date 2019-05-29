A O Clinic, Saima Builders cruise into Dr M A Shah Night Trophy semi-finals

KARACHI: Defending champions A O Clinic and Saima Builders cruised into the semi-finals of Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium. In the quarter-finals, A O Clinic overwhelmed Vizdom Ceramics by eight wickets, while Saima Builders defeated Mujahid Gymkhana by 69 runs.

Vizdom Ceramics, who elected to bat after winning the toss, were routed for 117 in 19.2 overs by A O Clinic. Zohaib Amanat (33) and Ali Sikandar (22) were the only batsmen to offer resistance as the innings was rocked by medium-pacer Muhammad Ali (4-24), adjudged Man of the Match, and left-arm spinner Haider Ali (2-20).

A O Clinic raced to the modest target in just 11.2 overs with opener Umar Siddiq blasting two sixes and seven fours in his 46 off 28 balls and Shahbaz Javed clobbering four sixes in his 38 off 19 balls. Agha Salman remained undefeated with 18 with three boundaries. Off-spinner Imran Ali took both the wickets.

In the other quarter-final, Mujahid Gymkhana’s gamble of asking their opponents to bat backfired as Saima Builders posted a mammoth total of 220 for three.

Imran Nazir, later declared the Man of the Match, stole the show with his power hitting as he smashed seven sixes and six fours in his swashbuckling 88 off 50 balls. His opening partner Fazal Subhan whacked five sixes and three fours in his 73 off 49 balls.

They scored 173 for the first wicket, allowing their team to reach a formidable total despite left-arm spinner Nasir Ali’s two wickets in quick succession. Mujahid Gymkhana were bowled out for 151 in 19 overs. Saim Ayaz (33) and Mustafa Abbas (29) were the only batsmen to come to terms with off-spinner Tahir Khan (3-38) and medium-pacer Naeem Liaquat (2-17).