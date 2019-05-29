Umar Akmal’s blazing knock powers Omar CC into semis

KARACHI: Umar Akmal’s blazing knock powered Omar Cricket Club into the semi-finals of Karachi Gymkhana-Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament as they thrashed Alamgir Gymkhana by 28 runs in their quarter-final match here at the KG Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The stroke-maker, who narrowly missed selection in Pakistan’s current World Cup squad, showed his master class once more by hammering five sixes and eight fours in his 51-ball 82, to be declared the Man of the Match.

Batting first after winning the toss, Omar CC amassed 207 for five which they defended by limiting their opponents to 178 for seven. Umar dominated the 90-run opening stand with Umar Siddiq, whose contribution was 12 off 17 balls. Usman Khan, coming in at number three, sustained the momentum with his breezy 54 off 23 balls, hitting four sixes and five fours.

Off-spinner Mahmood Ali’s spell of four overs in which he took three wickets for 28 brought down the rate of scoring in the middle overs but Omar CC finished strongly to get past the magical figure of 200.

Chasing a daunting target, Alamgir Gymkhana were never really in the hunt after losing the top half of their batting for only 86. They reached 178 with late order contributions from Fahadis Bukhari (32 off 28 balls), Nabeel Hashmi (26 off 13 balls) and Hassan Khan (25 off 15 balls).

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir (3-17) was the pick of the Omar CC bowlers. Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti and off-spinner Daniyal Rajput were the other wicket-takers. Omar CC became the second team to reach the semi-finals with Quetta Gladiators Academy being the other one.

Eaton Cricket Club will take on Rangoonwala New Al Habib in the third quarter-final on Thursday (today). Qasmi Gymkhana will be up against Heroes Cricket Club Quetta in the last quarter-final on Friday (tomorrow). The semi-finals are scheduled to be played over the weekend and the final on Monday.