‘Bye Niki’: Austria says farewell to F1 icon Lauda

VIENNA: Thousands of mourners, including motor racing world champion Lewis Hamilton, bid farewell to Formula One legend and Austrian national hero Niki Lauda at a ceremony in Vienna’s historic cathedral on Wednesday.

“We all loved and admired Niki. We admired his courage, his will, his strength, his love,” said Austrian-born actor and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, during the packed funeral mass at St Stephen’s Cathedral.

Lauda, who died on May 20 at the age of 70, was three-times world champion whose track victories and comeback from a horrific crash enthralled race fans worldwide. He suffered horrific injuries on August 1, 1976 when, having already won five races that season, his vehicle burst into flames on the Nuerburgring in Germany.

He had severe burns to his face and hands, and inhaled toxic fumes which damaged his lungs. “Goodbye, world champion! Thank you for everything,” Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen told the mourners, who in addition to Lauda’s family and hundreds of VIP guests, also included onlookers from all over Austria and further afield.

The guests included other Formula One heavyweights, such as Mercedes chief Toto Wolff and Valtteri Bottas, as well as French former F1 driver Alain Prost, Austrian former F1 driver Gerhard Berger, and former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who was removed from office by a no-confidence vote this week.

Songs that were reportedly Lauda’s favourites — such as “Amazing Grace”, “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman and John Lennon’s “Imagine” — were played. Many in the crowds both inside and outside the cathedral wore red caps similar to the ones that became Lauda’s trademark, which he used to cover the scars from his accident.

A Ferrari flag could also be seen. Lauda won the drivers’ world championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and in 1984 with McLaren. Even after his retirement, Lauda remained a firm fixture on the racing circuit, most recently becoming non-executive chairman at Mercedes F1 in 2012. He was also instrumental in bringing in Hamilton.

After the mass, pallbearers carried the coffin outside, as bells rang out and thousands looked on. The procession was accompanied by Lauda’s family, Hamilton, and former drivers such as Prost and German-born Nico Rosberg.