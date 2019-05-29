Japan law loosens rules for self-driving cars

TOKYO: Stuck in traffic on a Japanese highway? If you’re in a self-driving car you might be able to kick back with a sandwich and check your phone under new legislation in the country.

The law, passed late on Tuesday and published on the lower house website, takes effect from next year ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and offers a slight loosening of the current restrictions on autonomous vehicles. There were few immediate official details about the new rules, but Jiji Press agency said it would come into effect in May and would apply only to limited circumstances, including traffic jams on a highway.

It would allow drivers in those situations to use a smartphone behind the wheel as their vehicle drives itself, so long as they are able to switch to manual driving immediately in case of emergency, the agency said.