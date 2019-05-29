close
Thu May 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Parents blame in-laws as daughter found dead

Karachi

May 30, 2019

A woman died in mysterious circumstances at her house in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Sherpao Colony within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 24-year-old Nida, wife of Imran. and later handed over to her family for burial.

According to SHO Amin Khosa, the victim’s in-laws in their recorded statement told the police that she had committed suicide by consuming some toxic substance over a family dispute, but Nida’s parents claimed her in-laws had murdered her. The police said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

