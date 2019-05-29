Ramadan Mega Relief Medical Camp held for residents of poor villages

Karachi: Serving Hands Organization, Engro Foundation & National Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with Lyari Development Authority (LDA), Karachi Union of Journalist (KUJ), Pamco Logistic, Khan group of companies and Universal Information System organized Ramadan Mega Relief Free Medical Camp at LDA Sales Centre near Journalist Society Hawkes Bay Scheme 42 Block-3A to facilitate the neighboring poor villages of Musharaf Colony, Bhootni Goth, Benazir 500 Quarters Scheme, Lashkari Goth etc.

Hon’able Dr. Badar Jamil DG, LDA inaugurated this Mega Relief Medical camp where 1200 patients were treated and multinational companies’ costly medicines were distributed free of cost by expert Doctors and medical staff. DG LDA said, “This is a great effort of Serving Hands in the month of Holy Ramadan to provide relief to these poor ‘Hands to Mouth’ families of our neglected society”.

Dr. Badar Jamil further added that LDA stands with Serving Hands Organization for this noble cause and will provide it a permanent community shelter to continue this essential medical service to poor patients.

DG LDA Dr. Badar Jamil, President SHO Dr. Sikandar Ali, KUJ General Secretary Ahmad Khan Malik and Vice President /Spokesman NBP Syed Ibne Hassan also distributed over 100s of Rashan bags along with Eid special suits to the needy families.***