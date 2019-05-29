Woman councillor among 15 arrested for drug peddling

A notorious gang of drug peddlers, including a woman councillor, was arrested by Bahadurabad police on Wednesday.

The District East police said in a statement that police received credible information that a group of 15 drug peddlers were operating in the area, especially in educational institutions. Responding to information, the police expanded their intelligence network, carried out some raids at various localities, and managed to arrest 15 suspects, including a female councillor.

The suspects included group leader Asif alias Memon, a dealer of ice and heroin, Javed alias Khuda Bux, Arif Baloch, Abdul Razzaq, Zeeshan, Usman Razzaq and Ashraf. The councillor is from North Nazimabad’s UC-21 and is said to be an addict of the ice drug.

The gang leader, Asif, disclosed that he used to purchase narcotics from Haji, who is a dealer of narcotics in Karachi, and had been selling narcotics abroad as well. He further disclosed that the main dealer of Karachi was Mama Bashir, the biggest seller of ice and other narcotics. Moreover, Bashir also owned a shipping company and used to smuggle narcotics worth millions of rupees to foreign origins via sea routes, he added.

SSP Ghulam Asfar Mahesar said Asif used to blackmail women who were addicts of ice and commit immoral activities with them. Some videos were recovered from his cellphones, the police officer said.

The police also claimed to have seized eight pistols, eight kilograms of hashish, half a kilogram of heroin, half a kilogram of ice and three vehicles from the possession of the suspects. Raids are being conducted for the arrest of Mama Bashir, Haji, Seemi, Aneela and Mehreen.

Alleged robber arrested

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police claimed to have arrested an alleged robber in an injured condition in a pre-dawn shootout on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nasrullah Khan of the Gulshan police station said that a police mobile was patrolling the area as there was rush in markets due to Eid shopping when the cops saw robbers looting citizens near Dhaka Sweets on Rashid Minhas Road.

As the police raised the alarm, the robbers opened fire. The cops retaliated and after the encounter arrested one robber in an injured condition but his companion escaped. The law enforcers found a pistol and looted items on the arrested man, who was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. The identity of the robber was not released immediately.

Two killed in Pak Colony

Two people were killed in a firing incident in Pak Colony on Tuesday. The incident took place at Rexor Lane within the limits of the Pak Colony police station. The bodies were taken to the Civil Hospital where they were identified as Saad Hassan and Ali Asghar.

According to District West SSP Shaukat Khatiyan, the victims were residents of Lyari and Saddar.

They were killed by some unidentified persons. He said that the area, where the incident had occurred, was once the dominant area of drug peddlers, adding that the police was investigating why the victims were in the area.