SECP pushes digital transformation

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is embarking on digital transformation and end-to-end automation of all the processes, its chief said on Wednesday.

SECP Chairman Farrukh Sabzwari said the SECP’s digital transformation would improve service quality, promote transparency and enable efficient interaction for its customers. He was speaking at a digital transformation workshop, a statement said. The SECP’s project for end-to-end digital transformation and automation is called “leading efficiency through automation prowess”.

“The digital transformation is now a public sector’s imperative,” Sabzwari said. “Today’s citizens expect public services to be as personalised and responsive as the services they get from the private sector. Automation enhances the level of public trust in government, and drives better citizen outcomes.” The SECP Chairman said the commission encourages collaboration with regulatees by involving them in decision-making, policy setting, budget prioritisation, problem solving and the co-design of services. “This initiative will boost communication between SECP and its regulatees while providing them with a broader range of convenience, enhancing digital services.”