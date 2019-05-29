StanChart launches Trade AI Engine

KARACHI: Standard Chartered has officially launched the Trade AI Engine, a joint solution developed in partnership with IBM, to enhance the client experience in trade document processing through increased operational efficiency and strengthened operational control, a statement said on Wednesday.

The industry-leading solution is currently live in key markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with more markets across the bank’s footprint to follow.

The innovative solution allows the bank to handle high volumes of diverse back office tasks with greater efficiency and accuracy; thus, offering a more seamless trade processing experience for clients, it added.

“As a market leader and major intermediary between buyers and sellers in the centre of global trade, we process more than 36 million pages of trade documents annually, with over 200 million data elements for name capture and processing,” said Lisa Robins, global head, transaction banking at Standard Chartered.