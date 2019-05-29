SBP’s SMS service remains successful

KARACHI: The SMS service launched by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for issuance of fresh currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 attracted huge response from the public, a statement said on Wednesday.

This year the service was launched on May 19, 2019 against arrangements made at 1,718 designated ‘e-branches’ in 142 cities as compared to 1,535 branches in 132 cities last year.

Further, to facilitate maximum number of customers, the total booking limit was also increased this year to three million customers as compared to 2.7 million customers last year.

However, the total capacity of this system is constrained by the number of customers that e-branches can accommodate each day.

Accordingly, the new bookings have been closed, as the service has exceeded its optimal limit of three million customers. However, the issuance of fresh currency notes against the already issued booking codes will continue until the last day of the service, ie, May 31, 2019, subject to transaction code’s validity.

Apart from this SMS service, banks may continue to provide fresh currency notes to their customers from their branches and ATMs as sufficient quantity is being provided to them by the central bank.