Misaligned managers, misguided measures

LAHORE: The economic uncertainty is on the rise as the loud thinking of the reshuffled economic team has forced every sector to brace for the worst. Rumors are compounding the blurred measures likely to be introduced in the budget.

Newspapers are flooded with appeals by various stakeholders to the economic team of the government.

There is a certain rift in thinking of the economic managers as Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to the Prime Minister on commerce and industry, and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, advisor on finance are not on the same page on various issues. Some quarters are trying to take benefit of this difference by opening up many settled issues for the economic managers through media advertisements.

The government though is engaging all stakeholders but its mind on various taxation and exemption measures is already made.

The zero-rated exporting sectors have Dawood’s but sources privy to these meetings say Shaikh and Shabbar Zaidi, the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), support withdrawal of zero-rated facility and revert back to first payment of sales tax on all inputs and then refunds to exporters after realisation of export proceeds.

Another sector that is feeling uneasy is the automobile sector that fears changes in Auto Industry Development Program (AIDP) 2016-21. After the first AIDP 2007-12 expired it took almost three years to formulate the next long-term auto policy that despite some reservations was endorsed by all stakeholders.

In the meantime the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) inspection team objected to the credentials of the money used for the import of three-year old used cars. This forced the government to decree that the payment of the levies of on the prices of imported used cars would be made by the expat Pakistani beneficiaries from his/her foreign account in the country where he/she works.

The earlier mechanism was that the commercial importers used to import used cars on behalf of the eligible expat Pakistanis and arrange the foreign exchange (probably through Hawala). They paid the import levies on these cars in Pakistani currency. The cars were then disposed of in the local market by the importers.

Under the new scheme all payments of used cars were to be made by the expat Pakistanis under whose name the car are officially imported.

This condition though imposed on FATF demand virtually closed the chapter of mass scale import of used cars. It badly hit the commercial importers.

Now the importers are now asking the government to allow commercial import of used cars. They have also asked the government to allow up to five-year old cars instead of current three years. The bait for the government is a substantial increase in revenues.

The proponents of used cars import have listed numerous benefits of commercial car imports in almost a quarter page media advertisement.

This advertisement has created panic in the local car industry stakeholders, which have appealed the government again through media advertisement to pay no heed to the demands of the importers lobby.

Their contention is that commercial import of used cars would ruin the domestic industry. This will also jeopardise the positive outcomes of the AIDP that has attracted fresh investment worth $2 billion from 15 new car makers.

They argue that for the first time in three decades the monopoly of three Japanese car brands have been challenged by these new entrants.

The import of five-year old used cars on commercial basis would mostly hurt the new entrants, which include car makers from Korea, France, China and Japan. They said existing players with high local content in their cars might see their volumes going down but would be able to survive with lower profits.

However, the new entrants having no or very low local content would be ruined. This will eliminate the first fair chance of breaking the monopoly of the three Japanese car producers.

Permission of commercial import of used car imports would badly hurt the sentiments of foreign investors that committed their resources in Pakistan based on the five-year long-term auto policy.

The new entrants deserve the chance to compete with already established manufacturers of new cars. They would not be able to compete with five-year old used cars.

Again Dawood and Almas Hyder, the chairman Engineering Development Board, are strong opponents of import of any used machinery in Pakistan but no one knows what Shaikh is thinking. He is the one who calls the shot these days.