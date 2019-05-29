Stocks snap back near 3pc springboarding on support fund pledge

Stocks on Wednesday staged a massive recovery springboarding on the government’s pledge to finalise the market support fund this week to give a much-need boost to the collapsing bourse, the dealers said.

Topline Securities in a market review said the shares made a quick turnaround with the gain of 2.89 percent after recording loss of 2.10 percent in the last session.

“Investors responded positively to the news related to market support fund, which will be operational soon after its approval from Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet that is set to meet on Thursday,” the brokerage said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 2.89 percent or 1010.15 points to close at 35,959.43 points, whereas KSE-30 followed the suit with a high of 3.48 percent or 577.90 points to end at 17,179.84 points.

Of 334 active scrips, 263 moved up, 58 retreated, and 13 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 182.477 million shares, as compared to the turnover of 152.298 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said the market ignited sharply on the back of the news reports that quoted Dr Hafeez Shaikh, advisor on finance, and Farrukh Sabzwarri, chairman Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan as saying that the government has finalised its plan to float market support fund.

Moreover, the market sentiment got further boost following the passing of the shares buyback regulation, which would increase the liquidity at the stock market because several groups are willing to use this option, Ahmad said.

Another factor, Salman said, that helped improved the rally was the lowest price to earning ratio level, which also attracted fresh buying.

Faisal Shaji Strategist at Standard Capital said that the market opened 500 points plus with an upbeat mood in the wake of confidence given by Hafeez Sheikh, the incumbent finance minister.

“He announced strategic funds to be initiated by SOEs to support market that finally needed confidence to investing community,” Shaji added.

He said another big news was the buyback document (by the apex regulator) related to certain regulations whereby companies can buy back own shares. “Since shares are available at discount hence this is a bigger development which would give boost to market,” he added.

A report by Topline Securities said shares of eight state-owned companies namely SNGP, SSGC, PTC, KAPCO, PSO, NBP, PPL, and OGDC closed on positive note and added 212 points to index.

Market participation also rebounded by 20 percent, similarly the value was up 4 percent, the brokerage said and added that top traded scrips during the day were Bank of Punjab, Fauji Cement Company Limited, Unity Foods, International Steels Ltd, and K-Electric with cumulative traded volume of 56 million shares.

The highest gainers turned out to be Bata Pakistan, up Rs63.99 to close at Rs1364/share, and Mari Petroleum, up Rs53.73 to finish at Rs1129.59/share.

The highest losers were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs339.90 to close at Rs7000.10/share, and Unilever Foods, down Rs255 to close at Rs5725/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 17.454 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.13 to close at Rs11.21/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan Limited recording a turnover of 4.517 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.84 to end at Rs16.23/share.