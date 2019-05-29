Rupee strengthens

The rupee ended higher on Wednesday aided by slowdown in the dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 149.63 against the greenback, 58 paisas stronger than the previous closing of 150.22 in the interbank market.

“The currency posted gains due to soft dollar demand from importers and companies,” a dealer said. “The dollar inflows were enough to cater to the market demand.”

In the open market, the rupee maintained its overnight levels due to easy supply of dollars. It stayed flat at 150 against the dollar.

Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) in a meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday suggested measures to ease pressure on the rupee.

FAP President Malik Bostan proposed the government to sign currency swap agreement with the United Arab Emirates, which could save $15 billion a year, helping build foreign exchange reserves. He also said the government should impose a ban on luxurious imports for one year. This would also save $15 billion in a year.

Bostan said that the rise in the supply of the greenback in the open mate helped currency dealers provide around $30 million to the government in the last six days. The exchange companies are expected to provide $100 million to the government through selling the currency in the interbank market. Bostan urged the government to curb smuggling of foreign currencies at Afghanistan and Iran borders.