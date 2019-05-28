Mushtaq expects Windies batting will give Pakistan tough time

ISLAMABAD: Assistant coach for the West Indies cricket team and former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has said he expects an aggressive match between the Windies and the Greenshirts ahead of their World Cup openers on May 31, Geo News reported.

“West Indies batting can hurt Pakistan,” Ahmed said. “The four bowlers they have included are fast and can trouble Pakistan. They are a very dangerous team and will go for an attacking option against Pakistan”.

Pakistan and West Indies will open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaigns when the two teams face each other on May 31 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Ahmed said while his heart lies with Pakistan, he will be sincere and loyal to the team that he is working for. “My heart is Pakistani but one should be professional. I should be sincere and loyal with the team which has hired me,” said Ahmed, who was part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning squad.

Pakistan winners of the 1992 World Cup are ranked sixth in ODI cricket, while West Indies won the tournament in 1975, 79 and are ranked eighth. The former leg-spinner has also coached England.