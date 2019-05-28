close
Wed May 29, 2019
Newsdesk
May 29, 2019

Hafeez counting on support from Pak community in UK

Sports

N
Newsdesk
May 29, 2019

LAHORE: For Mohammad Hafeez, playing in England is about as close as it gets to a home away from home. Backed by vociferous support whenever they head to the UK, Pakistan boast a formidable record on English shores — despite the conditions contrasting sharply to those in Lahore or Islamabad.

They won both the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2009, while they drew a two-match Test series with England last summer. Preparation this time around has been less than ideal though, with Sarfraz Ahmed’s side losing the ODI series with England earlier this month before being edged out by Afghanistan in their opening World Cup warm-up game.

But batting stalwart Hafeez is counting on the large Pakistani community in the UK to help them turn things around, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release on Tuesday. “Every time we come here, the first thing we get is the massive support. We always feel when coming here like we’re playing at home,” he said.

“The fans are very fantastic and they want us to get success. That’s what we’re here for. It’s a boost, to be honest. The atmosphere is always electric. As a cricketer, you always want to do well and get lots of respect.

“The series we played here last time before the World Cup, I’ve never seen the pitches like that before.”

