Wang wraps up highly successful Pak visit

ISLAMABAD: China’s Vice President Wang Qishan concluded his three-day “highly successful” visit to Pakistan on Tuesday, setting a tone for future trajectory of mutual engagement between the two countries.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar saw him off at the Lahore airport. Qishan thanked the Chief Minister for the warm hospitality extended to him in Lahore, saying he could never forget the love he was given here.

“The Vice President’s highly successful visit has imparted a strong impetus to further deepening of the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China,” the Foreign Office said in a statement as the visiting dignitary wrapped-up his visit to Islamabad and Lahore from May 26 to 28.

Qishan’s visit encompassed meetings with the Pakistani leadership, launching of four mega projects, inking of five accords and reviewing progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The visit has added to the vitality of the Pakistan-China bilateral partnership, which remains unaffected by adverse regional and international developments, and continues to grow from strength to strength,” the Foreign Office statement said. In recognition of his services for strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, President Arif Alvi conferred him the Nishan-e-Pakistan.