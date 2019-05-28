PM Imran to represent Pakistan at OIC summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed on Tuesday.

Qureshi reached Jeddah later on Tuesday, where he was received by Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs official Jamal Nasir, Pakistan’s ambassador Raja Ali Ijaz and Jeddah Consul General Gen (retd) Sheharyar Akbar Khan.

“The OIC session is very important to discuss the Middle East conflict and also the proposed Peace Plan to diffuse the situation,” Qureshi told reporters here before his departure for Jeddah to participate in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting which precedes the summit-level meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the OIC Summit titled ‘MakkahSummit: Together for the Future’, hosted by Saudi King Salman, which aims at developing a unified stance of Muslim leaders on rising tension in the Gulf.

At the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Qureshi said he would present the country’s stance on the regional situation, particularly the ongoing tensions relating to Iran and the Middle East. He said the meeting would finalise the agenda for the OIC Makkah meeting.

On the sidelines, Qureshi said he would hold meetings with his counterparts and the OIC Secretary General. A meeting of OIC Kashmir Contact Group is also expected to be held, where members would present their points of view, he added.