NAB court summons Shahbaz in two references on June 13

LAHORE: An accountability court has issued summons to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, to appear before it on June 13 in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

Accountability court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings on Tuesday wherein Shahbaz’s counsel said his client would return to Pakistan on June 11. However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pleaded the court to dismiss Shahbaz’s application for exemption from personal appearance in the said cases.

The bureau submitted that medical tests and treatment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was possible in the country, saying medical treatment was being used as a pretext for getting exemption from personal appearance.

It asked the court to dismiss the application and issue arrest warrants for Shahbaz. However, after hearing detailed arguments from both sides the court rejected the NAB plea and summoned Shahbaz on June 13.

Hamza Shahbaz also appeared before the court in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills case, whereas Fawad Hassan Fawad, Ahad Cheema and other accused were produced in the Ashiana case. The court was recording statements of the witnesses in both the cases.

Shahbaz and his son Hamza were indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case wherein the bureau had alleged that Shahbaz, as the chief minister Punjab, misused his authority and got constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, which was owned by his sons. The bureau alleged the act caused a loss of Rs 213 million to the national exchequer.

Shahbaz and others were also indicted in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing case. The NAB had accused the PML-N president of misusing his authority which resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units. It alleged that Shahbaz, in connivance with former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy.A Lahore High Court division bench had already granted bail to Shahbaz in Ashiana and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.