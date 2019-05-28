Equal citizens?

It is a point of grave concern that right from the inception of Pakistan in till today, the common citizen has not been able to make his/her mark in the mainstream politics of the country. Rather, they have consistently been kept out of the corridors of power by a selected privileged class.

This country was achieved due to the tremendous sacrifices of the hundreds and thousands of common citizens in August 1947. But, a selected class hijacks it by suppressing the voice of such selfless people. That privileged section ignores the sacrifices rendered by these common citizens. World history guides us that those nations have excelled where he common and middle class of society was allowed to grow and flourish in every walk of life and those nations ones suffered where only a selected class of society was provided opportunity in the mainstream politics of the country at the cost of the sidelining of common citizens. If Pakistan has to grow and excel, then the middle class of society has to be given due importance in every field of life including providing opportunities for running the national political affairs of the country.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi