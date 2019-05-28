Stepping down

Britain Prime Minister Theresa May has resigned from office. She was under immense pressure to quit after backlash from her own ministers against her Brexit plan. She has said she failed to convince her cabinet ministers over her Brexit plan.

This is what happens in well-developed and civilised countries. If they are unable to deliver owing to any reason, they straight away tender their resignation. On the contrary, what has been happening in our country is really shameful. Even after having charges of corruption against them, our politicians keep daydreaming of becoming PM again.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi