Moon matters

The federal minister for science and technology claims that they have prepared a five-year lunar calendar and sent it over to the Council of Islamic Ideology He has announced that, according to this calendar, the moon will be sighted on June 4 and thus Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on June 5. This means that there will be 29 fasts instead of 30

In Saudi Arabia, Ramazan started a day before us and in all probability they will celebrate Eid on June 4. Everything looks like it is going to work out. But what about the small pocket of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who will probably spot the moon on June 3 after completing 29 fasts as they started a day before the rest of Pakistan. What will we do then?

Shahrukh Haroon

Karachi