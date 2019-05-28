close
Wed May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019

About the game

Newspost

 
May 29, 2019

Pakistan has lost the warm-up cricket match against Afghanistan .The spinners on our side were more economical compared to the fast bowlers, except for Wahab Riaz who bowled very well. Ponting, the legendary player of Australia has already stated that the success of the Australian team in winning the World Cup would depend on the performance of its spinners.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad

