Economic security

This country owes a lot of gratitude to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who laid down the foundations for building an effective nuclear deterrence in response to Indian aggressive designs. We also need to thank all scientists and engineers, both men and women, who sacrificed their career opportunities in the West to enable Pakistan acquire nuclear capability.

While we possess this nuclear deterrence, it is indeed very dangerous that our economic and debt crisis, if not reversed, poses a threat to national security. The fact is, that it is the economy which sustains national security and not vice versa. The people of Pakistan have sacrificed a lot and endured many hardships to fund our defensive strategy, but it is time the elite public holders, traders, politicians and professionals paid their dues through direct taxation. Mere devaluation will not boost exports unless the manufacturing industry produces quality value added products for export. The flight of capital through regular and irregular channels must be regulated by amending the 1992 finance legislation. Taxing real-estate earnings will help divert investment back to the manufacturing industry sector. Pakistan needs to re-evaluate the capacity payments agreement to private power producers and those dealing with LPG and LNG, so that power tariff to industries can be lowered. There is no justification for guaranteed payment, or salary contracts in US dollars, in a country which faces an acute Forex reserve crisis.

Malik Tariq

Lahore