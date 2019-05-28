Low-quality fuel

The government is considering a proposal to allow low quality fuel for two wheelers, which use 45 percent of total petrol in Pakistan. The low quality fuel produces knocking in engines, which damages the engine. Therefore, they mix additives to stop the engine knocking effect, but these additives produce air pollution that damages the health of everyone, increasing their medical costs and pushing them into poverty. When the Pakistan government allowed the use of CNG for vehicles, their effect not only reduced fuel import bill but also improved air quality in Pakistan and helped improved community health. (Satellite images showed improved air quality in Pakistan).

Therefore, I think the government should allow a subsidy on CNG to make it less costly compared to petrol and diesel, and supply RLNG to them all year round. This way they will reduce fuel import cost, improve air quality and health, utilize LNG terminals effectively and lower the cost of transport for the public. Refineries should be asked to improve their quality and start following rules. Supplying their low-quality fuel to two wheelers, which are heavy users of fuel and are everywhere, will spread air pollution and impact community health in Pakistan. Why should the rest of Pakistan suffer for the laziness of refineries?

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar