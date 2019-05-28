Action against gas theft

LAHORE: The management of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) will use all professional experience for improvement in the governance of gas utility.

This was stated by Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, SNGPL Chairman, in a meeting with the Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Omar Ayub Khan. They discussed the issues of the energy sector in country particularly Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) in the system.

Senator Dilawar Abbas lauded the efforts of the minister in controlling power theft in the country and discussed theft cases identified by the SNGPL. He apprised him of the progress being made on clamping down gas thieves who had been looting the scarce resource of the country for last many years. He assured the minister that he would use all his professional experience to bring around efficiencies and improvement in the SNGPL governance. The minister extended his full support to the chairman in carrying out the agenda of transparency and good governance in the company.