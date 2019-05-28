Heatwave to persist

LAHORE: Heat wave continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan and Sindh.

No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41°C and minimum was 24.6°C.