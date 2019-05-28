Pervaiz flays campaign against NAB chief

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that those who are running a planned campaign against NAB and its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal are in fact doing enmity with a prominent national institution and country but failure in their deplorable objectives is their fate.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Justice (R) Javed Iqbal wanted to strengthen the NAB as stability of national institutions was stability of country but elements hostile towards the country resorting to different tactics to undermine the prestige of the national institutions and weakening them had always been defeated and those targeting Justice (R) Javed Iqbal would not succeed in their deplorable objectives and they would have to account for their doings.