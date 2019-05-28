close
Wed May 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

Books launched

Lahore

LAHORE: Urdu Science Board organised a launching ceremony to introduce its new publications namely Maholiyati Tanqeed, Tarikh-e-Bashar, Ghora and Cancer.

Dr Saadat Saeed from Department of Urdu, GC University Lahore, chaired the ceremony. In his welcome address, Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, USB Director General, said authors prepared books with zeal and passion. He said Urdu Science Board has published books on unique scientific topics, which are being neglected by other publishers.

Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar said the board is striving to create awareness among the masses about science through its publications in Urdu and organising lectures and seminars on different topics.

