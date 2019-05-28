Jimmy asks the elite to contribute to society

LAHORE: World-renowned Pakistani artist and social crusader Jimmy Engineer has urged the elite of the country to substantially contribute to the society and philanthropic work.

Giving a talk about his life, art and experiences as an artist and social worker at Nomad Gallery in Islamabad the other day, Jimmy Engineer emphatically said that Pakistan is a beautiful and peaceful country, Allah Almighty has endowed it with enormous cultural and geographical diversity, resources and wealth, the only thing which our rulers and affluent class need to do is sincerity, sense of responsibility and sympathy towards the people.

He said that all of us should contribute a small portion at least from what we earn towards the betterment of the society and sharing the sufferings of the poor and disadvantaged people. He said he regards himself as an official goodwill ambassador of Pakistan and wherever he goes around the world he tells them that Pakistan is a peaceful country and has produced giants like Abdul Sattar Edhi and Adeebul Hassan Rizvi whose services to ailing humanity are unmatched in the world.

As a versatile artist, Jimmy Engineer has mastered various mediums and styles from landscape and abstract to calligraphy, water colour, oil on canvas, wood and ceramics and miniatures.

He told the audience about his life and creative work over the years at some length about his birth in a Parsi family, in Lora Lai in Balochistan and education in Lahore and shifting to Karachi and introducing walk for a cause and had walked about 4,000 kilometers from Karachi to Peshawar in 1994 stopping at every village on the way to get himself acquainted with the real life and sufferings of the people. He went on to say “I was saddened to see people in the 21st century are living without clean tap water, sufficient food and electricity.”