Man held for killing four of his family

LAHORE: Shafiqabad investigation police arrested a man for allegedly killing his four family members.

The arrested killer was identified as Farhan. He told the police that his brother Awais killed his father Riaz Ahmad and two sisters and when he approached him he (Farhan) shot him to death and attempted to paint his death as suicide. Shadbagh investigation police arrested one Zaid Ali on charges of killing his accomplice Hamza during a dacoity bid at a medical store.

Youth shot dead: A 1st year student was killed by a security guard of a housing scheme in Batapur area here on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Haseeb of Jallo Park went to a housing scheme in Batapur area along with his friends where an argument broke out between him and a security guard, Asif. Both had an exchange of hot words. Meanwhile, Asif pointed his gun at him and opened firing, resulting into his death. Police arrested the guard and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy. dies in accident: A 24-year-old youth was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley in Shahdara area here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shahzad. The victim was passing through Bagum Road, Shahdara on his bike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit him. As a result, he sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was removed to morgue.

accidents: At least fifteen people were killed and 1,025 injured in road accidents across the Punjab during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 937 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.