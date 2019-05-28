Section 144 imposed in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Section 144 has been imposed in South Waziristan to maintain law and order.

According to the district administration, every kind of display of weapons, firing into the air and carrying weapons will be banned. Under Section 144, a gathering of more than five people will be banned too, and vehicles are not allowed to have tinted windows. Any violation of rule can lead to action under the imposed section, stated the notification of the district administration.

Election for 16 seats will be held on July 2 in the tribal districts. Disgruntled candidates have said that weeks before polls, imposition of Section 144 is not a democratic move.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps man, Noor Khan, who was martyred in an attack on the military check-post was laid to rest in Khyber district.