Wed May 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

JeM’s six activists involved in terror financing nabbed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

LAHORE: CTD Punjab’s crackdown on banned outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) continued Tuesday as six activists were arrested with funds and receipts in Gujranwala.

Challans were submitted to the anti-terrorism court. CTD Punjab Gujranwala team has intensified crackdown on (terrorism financing) by JeM activists.

