JeM’s six activists involved in terror financing nabbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: CTD Punjab’s crackdown on banned outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) continued Tuesday as six activists were arrested with funds and receipts in Gujranwala.
Challans were submitted to the anti-terrorism court. CTD Punjab Gujranwala team has intensified crackdown on (terrorism financing) by JeM activists.
LAHORE: CTD Punjab’s crackdown on banned outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) continued Tuesday as six activists were arrested with funds and receipts in Gujranwala.
Challans were submitted to the anti-terrorism court. CTD Punjab Gujranwala team has intensified crackdown on (terrorism financing) by JeM activists.