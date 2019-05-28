Ruet-e-Hilal body meeting on June 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Shawwal 1440 AH will be held on June 4 (Tuesday) in Karachi. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman will chair the meeting. The other members of committee will attend zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places. The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory committee would be held at ministry of religious affairs, near General Post Office, Islamabad.
